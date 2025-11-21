$42.150.06
07:13 PM • 7222 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 14264 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 17902 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 17784 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 22636 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 15888 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17248 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16675 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 34434 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20575 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
On November 21, over 230 combat engagements took place at the front: the fiercest battles near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

On November 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 234 combat engagements during the day, with the most difficult situation near Pokrovsk. The Russians launched 25 airstrikes, used 1811 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2829 shellings.

On November 21, over 230 combat engagements took place at the front: the fiercest battles near Pokrovsk – General Staff

On the evening of November 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report on the situation at the front, stating 234 combat engagements during the day. The most difficult situation is near Pokrovsk. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 234 combat engagements have taken place, Ukrainian defenders resolutely repelled enemy attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The Russians launched 25 air strikes using 82 guided bombs, involved 1811 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2829 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

Kupiansk is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian statements about the capture of the city are informational provocations - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.11.25, 22:21 • 3622 views

The Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions remained the most active. In Pokrovsk, 132 occupiers were neutralized, 100 of whom were irrevocably lost. Ukrainian troops destroyed two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two motorcycles, one ground robotic complex, 18 drones, and several shelters for personnel.

In other directions, including Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi, Kursk, Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks, some engagements are ongoing. Airstrikes were recorded in Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi.

Russians lost another 1,050 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine21.11.25, 07:40 • 3360 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine