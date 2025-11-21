On November 21, over 230 combat engagements took place at the front: the fiercest battles near Pokrovsk – General Staff

On the evening of November 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a report on the situation at the front, stating 234 combat engagements during the day. The most difficult situation is near Pokrovsk. This is reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 234 combat engagements have taken place, Ukrainian defenders resolutely repelled enemy attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. The Russians launched 25 air strikes using 82 guided bombs, involved 1811 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2829 shellings of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

The Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions remained the most active. In Pokrovsk, 132 occupiers were neutralized, 100 of whom were irrevocably lost. Ukrainian troops destroyed two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two motorcycles, one ground robotic complex, 18 drones, and several shelters for personnel.

In other directions, including Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi, Kursk, Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks, some engagements are ongoing. Airstrikes were recorded in Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi.

