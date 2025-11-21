On November 20, the Russian army lost at least 1,050 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 20 artillery systems and 3 enemy armored combat vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.11.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,163,170 (+1,050) people;

tanks - 11,357 (+0) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,600 (+3) units;

artillery systems - 34,550 (+20) units;

MLRS - 1,546 (+0) units;

air defense systems - 1,247 (+0) units;

aircraft - 428 (+0) units;

helicopters - 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 82,620 (+150) units;

cruise missiles - 3,981 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 67,768 (+65) units;

special equipment - 4,002 (+0) units.

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of November 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 161 combat engagements. Russian troops significantly increased the intensity of attacks, using aviation, guided bombs, and thousands of kamikaze drones.

