Pavlo Zhurilo and Betking Foundation: "Through sports and care, we support children": "Day with the Kings' Team" took place in Rivne

At the Avangard stadium, 50 young participants — boys and girls aged 7 to 12 — gathered to spend a day full of sports, friendship, and vivid emotions.

According to Pavlo Zhurilo, the founder of the foundation, the initiative creates "a space for children's development and joy," where they can acquire new skills, learn teamwork, and be inspired by the example of professional athletes.

From the first minutes, the participants were greeted by the atmosphere of a real football celebration: a solemn opening, meeting the Veres players, and entering the field in symbolic jerseys. The biggest surprise for the children was the unusual format of the match: 11 main squad footballers against an entire team of 50 young players! This confrontation resembled a real football show: the children eagerly tried to outplay the professionals, and the stands erupted with emotions and support. Such a match gave every little participant a unique experience of a big game, a sense of unity, and incredible pride for standing side by side with their favorite athletes. Sincere emotions, mutual support, and team spirit reigned on the field, and every child felt like part of a large football family, where both famous athletes and those who stand behind the development of sports in Ukraine were present.

After the match, the children had the opportunity to take photos with the footballers, get autographs, and go on a stadium tour. They saw how the team lives behind the scenes: locker rooms, gyms, and the preparation process for matches. The eventful day ended with gifts, a joint lunch, and a large team photo for memory.

Greeting the participants, Pavlo Zhurilo, the founder of Betking Foundation, emphasized: "We strive to create a safe and warm space where children can develop physically, emotionally, and socially. Through joint activities, they gain new knowledge, learn teamwork, and get inspiration from professional athletes. This initiative reflects the foundation's social mission — to support the younger generation through sports, care, and development."

For Betking Foundation, which is part of King Group, this initiative is more than a sporting event. It is a way to fulfill the foundation's mission: through sports, education, and psychological support, to give a chance for development and new opportunities to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war.

Yuriy Pryvarskyi, Deputy General Director of NK "Veres", added: "Children are our future. We want them to grow up in a world where there is sports, teamwork, and support. It is a great honor for us to give them these moments of joy and a sense of unity with their favorite club".

"A Day with the King's Team" became a real sports festival and an example of how charity and football combine, creating unforgettable moments of joy, inspiration, development, and positive emotions for children. Thanks to Betking Foundation's initiatives, sports become a tool for supporting, developing, and socially integrating the youngest Ukrainians.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation charitable foundation, part of the King Group, implements the Group's social initiatives aimed at supporting children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop team spirit, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The foundation's social mission is to create opportunities for the harmonious development and social adaptation of the younger generation.