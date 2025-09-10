Pavlo Zhurilo and Betking Foundation: "Through sports and care, we support children": "Day with the Kings' Team" took place in Rivne

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 7300 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18470 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 17120 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20692 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 22938 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52062 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 73602 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58821 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 33979 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38131 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
54%
755mm
Popular news
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 43184 views
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detainedSeptember 10, 07:52 AM • 12676 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 36874 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 37104 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 19147 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18470 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 52062 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 36981 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 73602 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58821 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 5280 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 75307 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 68968 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 65214 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 133693 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Pavlo Zhurilo and Betking Foundation: "Through sports and care, we support children": "Day with the Kings' Team" took place in Rivne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A real holiday for children took place in Rivne — the first charity event "Day with the Kings' Team", organized by the Betking Foundation with the support of the People's Club "Veres".

Pavlo Zhurilo and Betking Foundation: "Through sports and care, we support children": "Day with the Kings' Team" took place in Rivne

At the Avangard stadium, 50 young participants — boys and girls aged 7 to 12 — gathered to spend a day full of sports, friendship, and vivid emotions.

According to Pavlo Zhurilo, the founder of the foundation, the initiative creates "a space for children's development and joy," where they can acquire new skills, learn teamwork, and be inspired by the example of professional athletes.

From the first minutes, the participants were greeted by the atmosphere of a real football celebration: a solemn opening, meeting the Veres players, and entering the field in symbolic jerseys. The biggest surprise for the children was the unusual format of the match: 11 main squad footballers against an entire team of 50 young players! This confrontation resembled a real football show: the children eagerly tried to outplay the professionals, and the stands erupted with emotions and support. Such a match gave every little participant a unique experience of a big game, a sense of unity, and incredible pride for standing side by side with their favorite athletes. Sincere emotions, mutual support, and team spirit reigned on the field, and every child felt like part of a large football family, where both famous athletes and those who stand behind the development of sports in Ukraine were present.

After the match, the children had the opportunity to take photos with the footballers, get autographs, and go on a stadium tour. They saw how the team lives behind the scenes: locker rooms, gyms, and the preparation process for matches. The eventful day ended with gifts, a joint lunch, and a large team photo for memory.

Greeting the participants, Pavlo Zhurilo, the founder of Betking Foundation, emphasized: "We strive to create a safe and warm space where children can develop physically, emotionally, and socially. Through joint activities, they gain new knowledge, learn teamwork, and get inspiration from professional athletes. This initiative reflects the foundation's social mission — to support the younger generation through sports, care, and development."

For Betking Foundation, which is part of King Group, this initiative is more than a sporting event. It is a way to fulfill the foundation's mission: through sports, education, and psychological support, to give a chance for development and new opportunities to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war.

Yuriy Pryvarskyi, Deputy General Director of NK "Veres", added: "Children are our future. We want them to grow up in a world where there is sports, teamwork, and support. It is a great honor for us to give them these moments of joy and a sense of unity with their favorite club".

"A Day with the King's Team" became a real sports festival and an example of how charity and football combine, creating unforgettable moments of joy, inspiration, development, and positive emotions for children. Thanks to Betking Foundation's initiatives, sports become a tool for supporting, developing, and socially integrating the youngest Ukrainians.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation charitable foundation, part of the King Group, implements the Group's social initiatives aimed at supporting children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop team spirit, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The foundation's social mission is to create opportunities for the harmonious development and social adaptation of the younger generation.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Rivne