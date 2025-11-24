$42.270.11
02:30 PM • 3090 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8820 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15713 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17714 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13707 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12570 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10914 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9200 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10261 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Betking Foundation hosted the fifth "A Day with the Kings" event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

When dreams take the field: Betking Foundation's charity match for Children's Day

Betking Foundation hosted the fifth "A Day with the Kings" event

On Children's Protection Day, the fifth anniversary charity match took place as part of the "Day with the Kings' Team" project, organized by the Betking Foundation and its founder, Pavlo Zhurylo. On this day, the football field transformed into a place where experience and sincerity, adult confidence and bright childlike faith met. Here, star players from ProFan played alongside more than fifty young footballers — displaced children and children of Ukrainian defenders.

The fifth "Day with the Kings' Team" filled the air with laughter, excitement, and that special energy that only children possess. For them, it was a chance to touch their dream — not from the stands or from afar, but right on the field, next to those they were used to seeing only on screen. Here, children could ask for advice, hug an idol, make their first joint pass, and celebrate goals together.

The power of the team and the magic of the game

It was a game where the score didn't matter, but every moment did. Children and adults didn't just play alongside each other — they became a real team. They ran side-by-side, supported each other, laughed at mistakes, and beamed with joy when the ball landed in the net. Every child felt: here they are seen, here they are heard, here they are believed in.

ProFan players carefully caught every child's movement — the excited eyes of the goalkeeper who was entering the frame for the first time; the burst of joy of the boy who scored his first goal; the smile of the girl who received an unexpected pass she didn't believe in herself. The children played so bravely and sincerely that they inspired even the adults.

For the little ones, it wasn't just a match. It was a moment when the world seemed to become kinder. When someone stronger gives you a hand and says, "You can." When confidence grows with every touch of the ball, and the support they felt on the field lives on in their hearts for a long time.

This is the atmosphere Pavlo Zhurylo, together with the Betking Foundation, strives to create — an atmosphere where every child feels their strength and knows that there are those nearby who truly believe in them.

"Our true victory is children's smiles and the self-belief we can give them together. It's important for every child to feel: they are important, they are not alone, they have a team behind them that will always support them. Such matches remind us: football is not just a game. It's a bridge to joy that unites us all," emphasizes Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation.

Program and impressions

After the match, the celebration continued. Children received a master class on penalty kicks from David Markovich, took photos with their idols, collected autographs, and received gifts. Each of them had their own story that day — about a dream that came true and about faith that grew stronger.

Scaling good

The "Day with the Kings' Team" project, created and developed by the Betking Foundation, has already brought bright, sincere, and warm emotions to over 250 children in Rivne, Oleksandriia, Irpin, and Kyiv. With each new match, a small miracle is born: children receive not just a day of play, but a day where their dreams find support and their inner strength becomes tangible. Each match becomes a new touch to children's hearts, a new opportunity to give joy, faith, and the feeling that there is always a team nearby that cares about them.

In football, you can always count the goals. But the most valuable things are those that cannot be measured by numbers: excited eyes, new friends, self-confidence, and the happiness that children take home. This quiet, sincere aftertaste of joy is the true victory for everyone.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation, founded by Pavlo Zhurylo and part of King Group, transforms social initiatives into real opportunities for children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. The Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop teamwork, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The foundation's social mission

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
War in Ukraine
charity
Olexandria
Rivne
Kyiv