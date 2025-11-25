The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The nature of the enemy's actions indicates intentions to cut off land communication between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in the near future. The Russians intend to encircle the city, moving towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitlo. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Air assault units are holding back the enemy's advance in the Krasnyi Lyman area.

The Russians are trying to storm the northern part of Myrnohrad with small infantry groups. The enemy moves around the clock, and uses aerial drones to coordinate its movement. - the report says.

The Air Assault Forces reported on the strengthening of the grouping in the city to protect the southern outskirts. In this area, the enemy is trying to accumulate manpower for further attempts to advance.

In addition, in the northeast of Myrnohrad, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi captured four Russian occupiers who were trying to storm the city. Three of the detainees were former prisoners who were released thanks to signing military contracts.

According to the Russians, before the assault, they lived for four days in the basement of one of the buildings in a neighboring settlement. The assault troops were not provided with either food or water. - the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

After the detention, our defenders provided the prisoners with all necessary conditions and assistance, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law.

