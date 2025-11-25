$42.370.10
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Russian troops are trying to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, moving towards Rivne and Svitlo. The 7th Airborne Assault Corps is holding back the enemy, and the marines captured four occupiers.

The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The nature of the enemy's actions indicates intentions to cut off land communication between Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in the near future. The Russians intend to encircle the city, moving towards the settlements of Rivne and Svitlo. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Air assault units are holding back the enemy's advance in the Krasnyi Lyman area.

The Russians are trying to storm the northern part of Myrnohrad with small infantry groups. The enemy moves around the clock, and uses aerial drones to coordinate its movement.

- the report says.

The Air Assault Forces reported on the strengthening of the grouping in the city to protect the southern outskirts. In this area, the enemy is trying to accumulate manpower for further attempts to advance.

In addition, in the northeast of Myrnohrad, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi captured four Russian occupiers who were trying to storm the city. Three of the detainees were former prisoners who were released thanks to signing military contracts.

According to the Russians, before the assault, they lived for four days in the basement of one of the buildings in a neighboring settlement. The assault troops were not provided with either food or water.

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

After the detention, our defenders provided the prisoners with all necessary conditions and assistance, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law.

Olga Rozgon

