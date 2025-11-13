The defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region continues. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Russian occupiers also have no success in their attempts to advance on Rivne near Pokrovsk - the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not allow them to do so.

At the same time, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are broadcasting requests to the West for US President Trump to return to the issue of talks with Vladimir Putin about peace. As Kovalenko noted, "it became bad for the Russians when the US realized that they were just stalling."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Russia seeks to win in Pokrovsk and seize the entire Donetsk region. This is being done to convince US President Donald Trump that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the entire eastern Donbas, i.e., from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

UNN also reported that it is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Only Ukrainian military personnel are now helping the civilian population.