$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1896 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8458 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16521 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20628 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23523 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21843 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17957 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54768 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78331 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 19502 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 29876 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 26114 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 32364 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhoto06:58 AM • 6982 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1918 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 3518 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 3168 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 85367 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 103752 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 43662 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 44231 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 34745 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 73550 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 73463 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

The defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues, and the Kremlin wants to return to a "peace dialogue" with Trump - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

The defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region continues, Russian occupiers have no success in the offensive on Rivne. The spokesman for the Russian dictator and the Russian foreign minister are asking Trump to return to talks with Putin about peace.

The defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues, and the Kremlin wants to return to a "peace dialogue" with Trump - CPD

The defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region continues. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian occupiers also have no success in their attempts to advance on Rivne near Pokrovsk - the Defense Forces of Ukraine do not allow them to do so.

At the same time, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are broadcasting requests to the West for US President Trump to return to the issue of talks with Vladimir Putin about peace. As Kovalenko noted, "it became bad for the Russians when the US realized that they were just stalling."

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Russia seeks to win in Pokrovsk and seize the entire Donetsk region. This is being done to convince US President Donald Trump that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the entire eastern Donbas, i.e., from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

UNN also reported that it is impossible to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Only Ukrainian military personnel are now helping the civilian population.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
charity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rivne