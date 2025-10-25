Traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Chop highway due to accident: what is known

Due to a road accident in the Zhytomyr region, traffic on the Kyiv-Chop international highway is partially complicated, the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine reported on Saturday on social networks, writes UNN.

Details

"A road accident occurred at the 129th km of the M-06 Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Hlybochytsia, preliminarily with casualties," the report says.

The footage released by the patrol shows a wrecked car and a truck.

"Traffic is partially complicated in the direction of Rivne: traffic has been temporarily organized on a section of the road where repair work is being carried out," the patrol police noted.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Road users were urged to be understanding of temporary inconveniences, to plan their routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents