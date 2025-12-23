In Volyn, a car fatally hit a serviceman: the driver is wanted

In the Volyn region, an unknown person fatally hit a soldier with a car at night, and the driver is being sought, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Volyn region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred on December 23, around 2 a.m., on the H-22 highway, near the village of Derno, Lutsk district.

An as yet unidentified person, driving a car of an unknown make, moving from Rivne in the direction of Lutsk, hit a resident of Lutsk, born in 1991, a serviceman. The culprit fled the scene. The victim died - reported the police.

The police, as noted, have directed all their efforts and resources to identify the person involved.

"The driver who fatally hit a soldier is being sought. If anyone has information about the accident, please report it to the police at 102," the report says.

