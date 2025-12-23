In Volyn, a car fatally hit a serviceman: the driver is wanted

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 11148 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 11277 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 14838 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11286 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 14138 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20699 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36759 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52407 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81550 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44836 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.5m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 8084 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33043 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 17713 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11605 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 7116 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 11148 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 14838 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81550 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61019 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89385 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 7130 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11618 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21898 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24242 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46729 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

In Volyn, a car fatally hit a serviceman: the driver is wanted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

Police are searching for the driver who, on December 23, around 2 a.m., on the H-22 highway near the village of Derno, Lutsk district, fatally hit a serviceman born in 1991. The perpetrator of the accident fled the scene.

In Volyn, a car fatally hit a serviceman: the driver is wanted

In the Volyn region, an unknown person fatally hit a soldier with a car at night, and the driver is being sought, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Volyn region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred on December 23, around 2 a.m., on the H-22 highway, near the village of Derno, Lutsk district.

An as yet unidentified person, driving a car of an unknown make, moving from Rivne in the direction of Lutsk, hit a resident of Lutsk, born in 1991, a serviceman. The culprit fled the scene. The victim died

- reported the police.

The police, as noted, have directed all their efforts and resources to identify the person involved.

"The driver who fatally hit a soldier is being sought. If anyone has information about the accident, please report it to the police at 102," the report says.

Drunk driver in Rivne hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled, he was taken into custody22.12.25, 16:31 • 2678 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Lutsk
Rivne