Part of Rivne left without electricity: energy workers promise quick restoration

Part of Rivne is still without electricity due to technical reasons. Energy workers are working to quickly restore power supply, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Rivne OVA Oleksandr Koval.

Part of the regional center is currently without electricity due to technical reasons. Energy workers are currently working to quickly restore power supply. I am in contact with them - Koval said.

He also added that, according to energy experts' forecasts, the vast majority of consumers will have electricity in the near future.

Addition

After another massive missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine remain with limited electricity supply. Large-scale restoration work is underway in the affected regions.

Special emergency shutdown schedules were canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply, electricity was returned to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv, and work in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, has been completed.