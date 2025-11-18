$42.070.02
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
November 17, 04:21 PM • 23971 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 44532 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 38164 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 38438 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 33722 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 24743 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 61803 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26865 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20196 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Number of battles on the front line decreased over the day: updated map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, which is almost a third less than the previous day. The most active combat operations continue in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Number of battles on the front line decreased over the day: updated map from the General Staff

151 battle took place on the front line last day, which is almost a third less than the day before, with the hottest spots remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 18, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5130 kamikaze drones and carried out 4336 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 75 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Mezheva, Kolomiytsi, Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohirya, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and also carried out 148 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zarichne, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defense of our defenders, in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Mayak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirske and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times in the areas of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced once towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff18.11.25, 07:44

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Rivne