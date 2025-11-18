Number of battles on the front line decreased over the day: updated map from the General Staff

151 battle took place on the front line last day, which is almost a third less than the day before, with the hottest spots remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Kostiantynivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 18, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5130 kamikaze drones and carried out 4336 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 75 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Mezheva, Kolomiytsi, Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohirya, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Kherson region.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and also carried out 148 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zarichne, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried twice to break through the defense of our defenders, in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Mayak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirske and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times in the areas of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced once towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

