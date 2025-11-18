The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 960 occupiers and more than 350 units of weapons and military equipment of the invaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are approximately:

personnel — 380 (+960) persons eliminated

tanks — 355 (0)

armored combat vehicles — 594 (0)

artillery systems — 499 (+13)

MLRS — 545 (+1)

air defense systems — 247 (+1)

aircraft — 428 (0)

helicopters — 347 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level — 793 (+294)

cruise missiles — 940 (0)

ships / boats — 28 (0)

submarines — 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks — 579 (+43)

special equipment — 4000 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 137 combat engagements on November 17, where the Russian army carried out 1 missile, 47 air strikes, used 101 KABs and 3435 kamikaze drones. The most intense battles continued in the eastern sections of the front, where all assaults were repelled.

