The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff

November 17, 04:21 PM • 20010 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 40798 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 34822 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 35542 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 32201 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 23685 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 58664 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26588 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20117 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22684 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Dnipro under massive 'Shahed' attack - OVANovember 17, 08:56 PM • 8618 views
Fires broke out in Dnipro and the district due to UAV attack - OVANovember 17, 09:32 PM • 7382 views
Ukrposhta announced a new stamp: when it will appear and what the price isPhotoNovember 17, 09:46 PM • 7946 views
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine01:39 AM • 19530 views
European health habits worth adopting01:59 AM • 10258 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 58664 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 91000 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 83570 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 140766 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 118075 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 23109 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 31859 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 32218 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 25714 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 44815 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3286 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 960 occupiers and more than 350 units of weapons. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are estimated at 380,960 personnel.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 960 occupiers and more than 350 units of weapons and military equipment of the invaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel — 380 (+960) persons eliminated
    • tanks — 355 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles — 594 (0)
        • artillery systems — 499 (+13)
          • MLRS — 545 (+1)
            • air defense systems — 247 (+1)
              • aircraft — 428 (0)
                • helicopters — 347 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level — 793 (+294)
                    • cruise missiles — 940 (0)
                      • ships / boats — 28 (0)
                        • submarines — 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks — 579 (+43)
                            • special equipment — 4000 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 137 combat engagements on November 17, where the Russian army carried out 1 missile, 47 air strikes, used 101 KABs and 3435 kamikaze drones. The most intense battles continued in the eastern sections of the front, where all assaults were repelled.

                              The Russian army is increasing pressure on Lyman across the entire grey zone and establishing positions east of Yampil - DeepState17.11.25, 23:20 • 2342 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

