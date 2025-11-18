$42.040.02
November 17, 04:21 PM • 13303 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
November 17, 02:33 PM • 24155 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 23260 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 24250 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
November 17, 12:28 PM • 24330 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 20990 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM • 49408 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25930 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19813 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22324 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 15493 views
Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principalNovember 17, 01:17 PM • 9988 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 19809 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completionNovember 17, 03:41 PM • 11110 views
Rare flight: US and Russian stealth jets cross paths at Dubai Airshow - BloombergPhotoNovember 17, 03:45 PM • 5628 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 49407 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 08:19 AM • 84099 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 77422 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 134497 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 01:14 PM • 112193 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 19877 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 28148 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 28759 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 22523 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 41682 views
The Russian army is increasing pressure on Lyman across the entire grey zone and establishing positions east of Yampil - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Russian troops are increasing pressure on Lyman, trying to bypass the city from the south and east. Ukrainian forces have stabilized the situation by detecting and destroying assault groups, blocking key enemy movement routes.

The Russian army is increasing pressure on Lyman across the entire grey zone and establishing positions east of Yampil - DeepState

Russian troops are increasing pressure on Lyman and trying to bypass the city from the south and east, but Ukrainian forces have managed to stabilize the situation, detect and destroy assault groups, and block key enemy movement routes. The most difficult situation remains near Yampil, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in forest belts and break through the defense, despite unsuccessful attempts and propaganda statements about "advancement." This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to pressure Lyman across the entire gray zone, but recently the situation has been more or less stabilized, with constant detection and engagement of enemy infantry. In particular, the rapid infiltration of Kadyrovites into Lyman was prevented, but their constant pressure and numerical superiority can change the situation at any moment.

- DeepState post reads.

It is noted that the enemy also began to shift its vector of attention to the south between Lyman and Yampil in the direction of Dibrova and Stary Karavan.

Several groups were detected and eliminated in the area of these settlements, especially Dibrova. Currently, the area has been cleared of the enemy and their passage along the Lyman-Siversk road has been blocked.

- reported the analysts of the monitoring project.

According to DeepState, the enemy is trying to bypass Lyman and expand its area of activity, looking for all possible weak points in the defense of the SOF.

"The situation east of Yampil is unfavorable, where the enemy is pulling into the plantations, setting up their positions there, and making constant attempts to enter the village, particularly taking advantage of deteriorating weather conditions. Soon, it will probably be possible to observe another 'victory' from the Kadyrovites on the network, demonstrating rags in Yampil with statements about 'taking' the village. But they can only take one thing in the cheek, and this 'victory' is another flag-waving action," DeepState added.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cut off the occupiers in the northern part of Kupyansk from main supplies. The enemy is in a worse situation, replenishment occurs only with the help of drones.

