The Russian army is increasing pressure on Lyman across the entire grey zone and establishing positions east of Yampil - DeepState

Russian troops are increasing pressure on Lyman and trying to bypass the city from the south and east, but Ukrainian forces have managed to stabilize the situation, detect and destroy assault groups, and block key enemy movement routes. The most difficult situation remains near Yampil, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in forest belts and break through the defense, despite unsuccessful attempts and propaganda statements about "advancement." This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to pressure Lyman across the entire gray zone, but recently the situation has been more or less stabilized, with constant detection and engagement of enemy infantry. In particular, the rapid infiltration of Kadyrovites into Lyman was prevented, but their constant pressure and numerical superiority can change the situation at any moment. - DeepState post reads.

It is noted that the enemy also began to shift its vector of attention to the south between Lyman and Yampil in the direction of Dibrova and Stary Karavan.

Several groups were detected and eliminated in the area of these settlements, especially Dibrova. Currently, the area has been cleared of the enemy and their passage along the Lyman-Siversk road has been blocked. - reported the analysts of the monitoring project.

According to DeepState, the enemy is trying to bypass Lyman and expand its area of activity, looking for all possible weak points in the defense of the SOF.

"The situation east of Yampil is unfavorable, where the enemy is pulling into the plantations, setting up their positions there, and making constant attempts to enter the village, particularly taking advantage of deteriorating weather conditions. Soon, it will probably be possible to observe another 'victory' from the Kadyrovites on the network, demonstrating rags in Yampil with statements about 'taking' the village. But they can only take one thing in the cheek, and this 'victory' is another flag-waving action," DeepState added.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cut off the occupiers in the northern part of Kupyansk from main supplies. The enemy is in a worse situation, replenishment occurs only with the help of drones.

The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production