Part of Rivne is without electricity: reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Due to technical reasons, some subscribers in Rivne were left without electricity. Trolleybus traffic on a number of routes has been suspended.

In Rivne, some residents were left without electricity due to technical reasons, and trolleybus traffic was restricted, said Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval and acting Rivne city mayor, Rivne city council secretary Viktor Shakyrzyan on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to technical reasons, some subscribers in the regional center are currently without electricity.

- Koval reported.

According to him, energy workers are working to solve this problem.

"According to preliminary forecasts, electricity will be returned to Rivne residents' homes in a few hours," Koval noted.

As Shakyrzyan reported, "due to an emergency situation on the power grids, which are on the balance sheet of PJSC "Rivneoblenergo"", trolleybus traffic has been temporarily suspended on a number of routes.

"Such restrictions are forced and related to the need to carry out emergency recovery work on the city's energy infrastructure, which provides electricity for the functioning of the trolleybus network," he noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Rivne