Russian troops again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv Oblast, as well as gas infrastructure in other regions, while in Russia, an oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, which is among the top 5 in the Russian Federation, was hit, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, as well as gas infrastructure in other regions," Kovalenko wrote.

"We, in turn, attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast. It is among the top 5 Russian oil refineries," said the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

The head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: "Putin does not want to end the war, which is truly idiotic in nature, if one assesses everything from a logical point of view."