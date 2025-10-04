Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDC

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
08:29 AM • 60 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the enemy ship "Buyan-M" and equipment, and the command post of the 8th army of the Russian Federation
08:00 AM • 2178 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 34408 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 54696 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 64201 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 61651 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 36891 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51178 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34073 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21233 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the cityOctober 4, 12:38 AM • 14840 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk directionVideoOctober 4, 01:40 AM • 6502 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestionOctober 4, 02:14 AM • 7134 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhoto03:59 AM • 8156 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 19843 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto08:00 AM • 2166 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 34082 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 44728 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 64196 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 61647 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 20393 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 34403 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 34301 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 37152 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 79938 views
Actual
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SWIFT

Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

Russian troops again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv Oblast and gas infrastructure in other regions. In Russia, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, which is one of the top 5 Russian oil refineries, was hit.

Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDC

Russian troops again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv Oblast, as well as gas infrastructure in other regions, while in Russia, an oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, which is among the top 5 in the Russian Federation, was hit, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region, as well as gas infrastructure in other regions," Kovalenko wrote.

"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack04.10.25, 09:00 • 1776 views

"We, in turn, attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast. It is among the top 5 Russian oil refineries," said the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region04.10.25, 07:16 • 19854 views

The head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized: "Putin does not want to end the war, which is truly idiotic in nature, if one assesses everything from a logical point of view."

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast