Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region

On the night of October 4, drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, "Kirishinefteorgsintez" in the city of Kirishi (Leningrad Oblast). This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, local residents report hits on the enterprise's production facilities and flashes of flame on the plant's territory.

In turn, Leningrad Oblast Governor Oleksandr Drozdenko confirmed the fact of the attack on Kirishi.

There is a fire in the industrial zone. Fire services have started extinguishing it - wrote the official.

Later, he reported that "the fire in the industrial zone has been extinguished," and "the environmental situation is normal."

For reference

Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. This facility produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc., and is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

In mid-September, the "Kirishinefteorgsintez" plant, located in the Leningrad Oblast, was damaged in Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the refinery.

