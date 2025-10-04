Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 27172 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 45245 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 52836 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51460 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 32216 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46338 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 33269 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20934 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20705 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16853 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.5m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Grossi discusses with Russia and Ukraine proposals for restoring external power supply to ZNPPOctober 3, 08:06 PM • 9178 views
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza StripOctober 3, 08:35 PM • 13322 views
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prisonOctober 3, 09:20 PM • 13474 views
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city12:38 AM • 9042 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 12338 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 29465 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 38870 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 52864 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 51485 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 46350 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gaza Strip
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 17459 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 27193 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 31871 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 34919 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 77778 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12846 views

On the night of October 4, drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, in the city of Kirishi. Local residents report hits on the plant's production facilities and flashes of flame on the plant's territory.

Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region

On the night of October 4, drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries, "Kirishinefteorgsintez" in the city of Kirishi (Leningrad Oblast). This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In particular, local residents report hits on the enterprise's production facilities and flashes of flame on the plant's territory.

In turn, Leningrad Oblast Governor Oleksandr Drozdenko confirmed the fact of the attack on Kirishi.

There is a fire in the industrial zone. Fire services have started extinguishing it

- wrote the official.

Later, he reported that "the fire in the industrial zone has been extinguished," and "the environmental situation is normal."

For reference

Kirishi Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation. This facility produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, etc., and is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Recall

In mid-September, the "Kirishinefteorgsintez" plant, located in the Leningrad Oblast, was damaged in Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the refinery.

New deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit oil refinery in Orsk - sources03.10.25, 14:06 • 3046 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents