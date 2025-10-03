New deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit oil refinery in Orsk - sources

SBU drones once again hit a target at a distance of 1400 km - this time one of Russia's leading oil refineries, "Orsknefteorgsintez" in Orsk. The plant produces about 30 types of various products: gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, aviation kerosene, bitumen, fuel oil. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Attack long-range drones of the SBU's CSO "A" once again hit a target at a distance of 1400 km - this time in a settlement with the telling name Orsk. "Cotton" burned at the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation. - the interlocutor informed UNN.

According to the source, this refinery operates four primary oil refining units, with a capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces about 30 types of various products: gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, aviation kerosene, bitumen, fuel oil.

The video shows columns of black smoke rising over the refinery after the SBU's CSO "A" drones hit. An evacuation was announced at the plant, and the local authorities of Orsk urged not to panic.

"The SBU continues to inflict serious damage on the Russian economy, targeting oil and gas industry facilities in the Russian Federation. The reduction in petrodollar revenues to the budget directly affects the aggressor's ability to continue the war against Ukraine. Almost 40% of the capacity of Russian oil refineries are already idle. We will continue to work to increase this figure," an informed source in the SBU said.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that on Friday, October 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia, 1400 km from the border with Ukraine.