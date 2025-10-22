Infant's death in Rivne: nurse notified of suspicion

In Rivne, a nurse was notified of suspicion, whose professional negligence led to the death of a two-month-old girl, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office.

... the nurse was notified of suspicion of improper performance of her professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused the death of the child - the message says.

Details

In December 2022, a 2-month-old girl underwent surgery in one of the children's hospitals in Rivne region. During the surgical intervention, the infant lay on her stomach.

The suspect nurse brought an unaccounted for and non-protocol electric heating pad to the operating room, but did not control its temperature, and the infant suffered thermal burns to 45% of her body surface. The face, abdomen, chest, and legs were most affected. The girl died from her injuries.

During the investigation, witnesses were interrogated, and a complex of forensic examinations was conducted.

After receiving the experts' conclusions, based on the collected evidence, law enforcement officers notified the nurse, who was responsible for preparing the operating room and allowed criminal negligence, of suspicion.

