A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Sumy, an infant died

A small child died in a fire in a high-rise building in Sumy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that during reconnaissance in the smoky area, firefighters found a woman born in 1971 and a man born in 1974 - they were evacuated to a safe place and handed over to doctors.

Unfortunately, a child born in 2024 died in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. - the statement reads.





