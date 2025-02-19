6 fires occurred in Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 people were injured

Over the past day, 6 fires occurred in the residential sector in Chernihiv region, 4 people were injured.

Transmits to UNN with reference to to the SES in Chernihiv region.

In Chernihiv region, rescuers had to deal with 6 cases of fire per day. People were injured, as of now, 4 people with various injuries.

In particular:

In the village of Udaytsi, Lynovytska territorial community of Pryluky district, a woman born in 1963 was injured in a fire in a residential building and taken to Pryluky district hospital.

Karasynivka village, Kozelets territorial community, Chernihiv district - three more people born in 1964, 1979, 1993 were injured in the fire.

In both cases, the fires were caused by violations of fire safety rules during the operation and installation of heating furnaces and chimneys. - informs SES in Chernihiv region

