In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - police

Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
02:27 PM • 13166 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 20052 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 21365 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 23021 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 37788 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 19042 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 36435 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18451 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18626 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - militaryVideoSeptember 24, 09:57 AM • 8134 views
Trump shifts responsibility for war in Ukraine to Europe and NATO - The TelegraphSeptember 24, 10:22 AM • 8612 views
Hungary will not give up Russian oil, even if Trump asksSeptember 24, 10:41 AM • 14757 views
Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander missiles: detailsSeptember 24, 12:46 PM • 5474 views
Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNN01:41 PM • 9366 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 37815 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 38750 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 36446 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 46916 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 55559 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 39962 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 99739 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 59252 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 73054 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 124661 views
In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

In Rivne a 16-year-old girl jumped from a dormitory window and died. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into intentional homicide with a suicide note.

In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - police

In Rivne, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 16-year-old girl who jumped out of a window. This was reported by the Rivne region police, writes UNN.

Details

The girl's body was found near one of the dormitories in Rivne. The police received the relevant report today, September 24, at about 7:15 p.m.

Police law enforcement officers established that the 16-year-old Rivne resident jumped from one of the building's floors. She died from her injuries.

A naked man jumped from the 5th floor of a dormitory in Irpin: what is known19.09.24, 09:42 • 12843 views

Based on the specified fact, investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with a suicide note). The circumstances of the tragedy are being established by the police

- noted the police.

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter were strangled in central Kyiv. The deceased's cohabitant committed suicide by jumping out of a window.11.09.25, 19:24 • 4029 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne