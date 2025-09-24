In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - police
In Rivne a 16-year-old girl jumped from a dormitory window and died. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into intentional homicide with a suicide note.
In Rivne, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 16-year-old girl who jumped out of a window. This was reported by the Rivne region police, writes UNN.
Details
The girl's body was found near one of the dormitories in Rivne. The police received the relevant report today, September 24, at about 7:15 p.m.
Police law enforcement officers established that the 16-year-old Rivne resident jumped from one of the building's floors. She died from her injuries.
Based on the specified fact, investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with a suicide note). The circumstances of the tragedy are being established by the police
