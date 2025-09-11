$41.210.09
A woman and her 14-year-old daughter were strangled in central Kyiv. The deceased's cohabitant committed suicide by jumping out of a window.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

In Kyiv, the bodies of a 38-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were found with signs of strangulation in a rented apartment. The woman's cohabitant, a 37-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan, committed suicide on September 10.

A woman and her 14-year-old daughter were strangled in central Kyiv. The deceased's cohabitant committed suicide by jumping out of a window.

In Kyiv, the murder of a woman and her 14-year-old daughter in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital is being investigated. Both victims were found in the apartment they rented, with signs of strangulation, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is reported that the bodies of a 38-year-old Kyiv resident and her 14-year-old daughter were found in a rented apartment where the family lived. This happened as part of the initial and urgent investigative actions carried out with the participation of the head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office, Yana Pyzhuk.

The grandmother started looking for relatives, as she could not contact her daughter and granddaughter. As of now, it has been established that the cause of death of the women was strangulation.

In Vinnytsia, a pre-trial detention measure was chosen for the man who stabbed two teenagers11.09.25, 16:46 • 2256 views

The investigation is being conducted under p.1 part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The head of the group of prosecutors is the deputy head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office Anton Yefimov 

- it is said in the message.

In addition, it was established that the cohabitant of the murdered woman, a 37-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan, also lived in this apartment. On September 10, he committed suicide by jumping out of the window of a rented daily apartment in the center of Kyiv. All versions of the events are currently being worked out.

In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on women09.09.25, 15:33 • 12460 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Kyiv
Azerbaijan
Kyiv