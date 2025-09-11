$41.210.09
In Vinnytsia, a pre-trial detention measure was chosen for the man who stabbed two teenagers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The Vinnytsia City Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the murder of two students in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail. The investigation considers the conflict between the ex-teacher and one of the victims as the main version.

In Vinnytsia, a pre-trial detention measure was chosen for the man who stabbed two teenagers

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the murder of two students in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail, reported the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the Vinnytsia City Court, having considered the case materials, chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of unconditional detention for 60 days.

- reported the National Police.

The court noted that among the main versions, the investigation is considering a possible conflict between the former teacher and one of the victims. The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing.

Addition

In the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerinka district, Vinnytsia Oblast, near the city hospital, the bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found. A local resident reported the incident to law enforcement officers on the morning of September 10. The deceased were students of the 10th and 11th grades of one of the schools of the Sharhorod territorial community.

The mayor of Sharhorod called the event a great tragedy and urged all residents who have any information to assist the investigation and report data to law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement officers promptly identified the alleged perpetrator and detained him. Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene, clarifying all the circumstances of the event.

A criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of the double murder under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("premeditated murder").

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukraine