In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

In Kyiv, a 60-year-old native of Cherkasy Oblast was detained for attacking women throughout the summer. The man has been charged with rape and armed assault and has been taken into custody without bail.

In Kyiv, a 60-year-old repeat offender was detained for rape and armed assaults on women

In the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 60-year-old native of Cherkasy region, who attacked women in various districts of Kyiv throughout the summer. As reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, the man has already been charged with rape and robbery. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect stalked his victims in deserted places. At Lukyanivske Cemetery, he attacked a 26-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground, and tried to undress her. Threatening her with a knife, he took her jewelry and money. The victim begged him not to touch her, saying she was pregnant. After that, the attacker fled.

At the same time, some time before this attack, in the Dnipro district, this man attacked a 20-year-old girl who was returning from work. He attacked her from behind, put a knife to her neck, and forced her to go with him to a deserted place. There, the man raped the girl and took her jewelry and money.

– reported the prosecutor's office. 

For these facts, he is charged with crimes under Part 1 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 153, and Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – rape, violent acts of a sexual nature, and robbery. The maximum penalty for these articles is up to 15 years of imprisonment.

It turned out that the detainee had previously served a sentence: in 2014, he received 14 years in prison for murder for mercenary motives, robbery, and assault. In July of this year, he was released due to reaching retirement age.

At the request of the prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the court chose a preventive measure for the man – detention without the right to bail.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, conducted by investigators from the Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi police departments.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast
Kyiv