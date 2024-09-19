A naked man jumped from the 5th floor of a dormitory in Irpin: what is known

Today, on September 19, a man fell from the fifth floor of the dormitory of the Irpin College of NUBiP. According to eyewitnesses, he is alive, but has numerous fractures of the limbs. Writes UNN with reference to media.

Eyewitnesses report that the man is alive, but has fractured limbs.

Doctors on the spot are providing the necessary medical care and fighting for his life.

According to the students, the 4th and 5th floors of the dormitory are currently reserved for people who have moved from other regions, not for students.

