A naked man jumped from the 5th floor of a dormitory in Irpin: what is known

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103853 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177282 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143121 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140188 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104799 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79483 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 37979 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86350 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 55943 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47198 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193229 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144694 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144399 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140177 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156884 views
A naked man jumped from the 5th floor of a dormitory in Irpin: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12723 views

In Irpin, a man fell from the 5th floor of a university dormitory. Eyewitnesses report that he is alive, but has numerous fractures of the limbs. Doctors are fighting for his life.

Today, on September 19, a man fell from the fifth floor of the dormitory of the Irpin College of NUBiP. According to eyewitnesses, he is alive, but has numerous fractures of the limbs. Writes UNN with reference to media.

Eyewitnesses report that the man is alive, but has fractured limbs.

Doctors on the spot are providing the necessary medical care and fighting for his life.

According to the students, the 4th and 5th floors of the dormitory are currently reserved for people who have moved from other regions, not for students.

Recall

On August 31, in Odesa, a three-year-old boy fell out of the window of a five-story building in the Peresypskyi district. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
odesaOdesa

