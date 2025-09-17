Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches

Today, September 17, and until next Wednesday, Ukrainian fans will be delighted by the 1/16 final draw of the Ukrainian Cup. At this stage, 4 participants of European cups from Ukraine join. UNN reports the match schedule and where to watch.

Details

At the 1/16 final stage of the Ukrainian Cup, teams that won in the 1/32 final stage will compete, as well as four representatives of Ukraine in European cups (Kyiv "Dynamo", Donetsk "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya").

Wednesday, September 17

"Metalist" (Kharkiv) — "LNZ" (Cherkasy). 13:00 - 0:2

"Chernihiv" (Chernihiv) — "Kryvbas" (Kryvyi Rih). 13:00 - 1:1 (pen. 1:3)

"Polissya" (Stavky, Kyiv region) — "Shakhtar" (Donetsk). 15:30

"Livyi Bereh" (Kyiv) — "Victoria" (Sumy). 15:30

"Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) — "Dynamo" (Kyiv). 18:00

Thursday, September 18

"Metalurh" (Zaporizhzhia) — "Phoenix-Mariupol" (Mariupol). 13:00

"Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) — "Karpaty" (Lviv). 15:30

"Nyva" (Ternopil) — "Poltava" (Poltava). 18:00

Tuesday, September 23

"Olimpiya" (Savintsi, Poltava region) — "Lisne" (Kyiv). 13:00

"Denhoff" (Denykhivka, Kyiv region) — "Agrobiznes" (Volochysk). 15:30

Wednesday, September 24

"Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region) — "Chornomorets" (Odesa). 13:00

"Inhulets" (Petrove) — "Podillya" (Khmelnytskyi). 13:00

"Nyva" (Vinnytsia) — "Hirnyk-Sport" (Horishni Plavni). 15:30

"Lokomotyv" (Kyiv) — "Veres" (Rivne). 15:30

"Kolos" (Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region) — "Metalist 1925" (Kharkiv). 15:30

"Rukh" (Lviv) — "Polissya" (Zhytomyr). 18:00

Match broadcasts will be available on UPL TV, accessible on OTT platforms, as well as YouTube.

Addition

As previously reported by UNN, in July, the Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026 season, which provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, including amateur ones. Changes will affect the regulations for matches, prize money distribution, and the draw system.

The winners of single-match confrontations will advance to the 1/8 finals. In case of a draw in regular time, the winner will be determined immediately by a penalty shootout.

68 teams, blind draw, no extra time: UAF presented updated format for Ukrainian Cup