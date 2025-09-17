$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 16215 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 25447 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 27839 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 84111 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 104386 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 51102 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60961 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 98179 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31258 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63174 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

The 1/16 final of the Ukrainian Cup begins on September 17, with 4 participants of European cups joining. UNN publishes the match schedule and information about broadcasts.

Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches

Today, September 17, and until next Wednesday, Ukrainian fans will be delighted by the 1/16 final draw of the Ukrainian Cup. At this stage, 4 participants of European cups from Ukraine join. UNN reports the match schedule and where to watch.

Details

At the 1/16 final stage of the Ukrainian Cup, teams that won in the 1/32 final stage will compete, as well as four representatives of Ukraine in European cups (Kyiv "Dynamo", Donetsk "Shakhtar", Zhytomyr "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya").

Wednesday, September 17

  • "Metalist" (Kharkiv) — "LNZ" (Cherkasy). 13:00 - 0:2
    • "Chernihiv" (Chernihiv) — "Kryvbas" (Kryvyi Rih). 13:00 - 1:1 (pen. 1:3)
      • "Polissya" (Stavky, Kyiv region) — "Shakhtar" (Donetsk). 15:30
        • "Livyi Bereh" (Kyiv) — "Victoria" (Sumy). 15:30
          • "Oleksandriya" (Oleksandriya) — "Dynamo" (Kyiv). 18:00

            Thursday, September 18

            • "Metalurh" (Zaporizhzhia) — "Phoenix-Mariupol" (Mariupol). 13:00
              • "Bukovyna" (Chernivtsi) — "Karpaty" (Lviv). 15:30
                • "Nyva" (Ternopil) — "Poltava" (Poltava). 18:00

                  Tuesday, September 23

                  • "Olimpiya" (Savintsi, Poltava region) — "Lisne" (Kyiv). 13:00
                    • "Denhoff" (Denykhivka, Kyiv region) — "Agrobiznes" (Volochysk). 15:30

                      Wednesday, September 24

                      • "Agrotech" (Tyshkivka, Kirovohrad region) — "Chornomorets" (Odesa). 13:00
                        • "Inhulets" (Petrove) — "Podillya" (Khmelnytskyi). 13:00
                          • "Nyva" (Vinnytsia) — "Hirnyk-Sport" (Horishni Plavni). 15:30 
                            • "Lokomotyv" (Kyiv) — "Veres" (Rivne). 15:30
                              • "Kolos" (Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region) — "Metalist 1925" (Kharkiv). 15:30
                                • "Rukh" (Lviv) — "Polissya" (Zhytomyr). 18:00

                                  Match broadcasts will be available on UPL TV, accessible on OTT platforms, as well as YouTube.

                                  Addition

                                  As previously reported by UNN, in July, the Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the Ukrainian Cup 2025/2026 season, which provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, including amateur ones. Changes will affect the regulations for matches, prize money distribution, and the draw system.

                                  The winners of single-match confrontations will advance to the 1/8 finals. In case of a draw in regular time, the winner will be determined immediately by a penalty shootout.

                                  68 teams, blind draw, no extra time: UAF presented updated format for Ukrainian Cup17.07.25, 15:26 • 4313 views

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                  SportsPublications