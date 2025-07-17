68 teams, blind draw, no extra time: UAF presented updated format for Ukrainian Cup

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 10923 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22561 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26382 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 57919 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 306657 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160175 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162301 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117546 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314422 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 114827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 213394 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 78225 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 51473 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 20968 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3100 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 16825 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215007 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 306657 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314422 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79527 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 192923 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 210959 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149124 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159098 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

68 teams, blind draw, no extra time: UAF presented updated format for Ukrainian Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1750 views

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the 2025/2026 Ukrainian Cup season, which provides for an increase in the number of teams to 68, including amateur ones. The changes will affect the regulations for matches, prize money distribution, and the draw system.

68 teams, blind draw, no extra time: UAF presented updated format for Ukrainian Cup

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented an updated format for the Ukrainian Cup for the 2025/2026 season at the capital's Football House. This includes an increase in the number of teams to 68, a blind draw, changes to the match regulations, and the participation of amateur teams. This was announced by UAF Technical Director Ihor Dedyshyn during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

68 teams have agreed to participate in the Cup and have confirmed their involvement. Among them are 48 professional teams and 20 amateur teams. I want to emphasize the amateur teams, because we had the idea and desire to expand the geography of the Ukrainian Cup as much as possible, so that it truly becomes a nationwide competition, and a competition not only for professional clubs, but also for clubs from the so-called hinterlands.

- said Dedyshyn.

He noted that the Cup stages will consist of 6 stages, and the 7th stage will be the tournament final, which is tentatively scheduled for May 20, 2026.

We proposed that clubs that won regional Cups compete in the qualifying round. There we apply the regional principle to ensure soft participation for clubs in this tournament, because these are amateur clubs, and we understand that their financial situation is not at a very high level, but this will allow them to fully participate in the Ukrainian Cup. In the qualifying round, the regional principle will be applied to ensure short travel distances and low financial burdens on these clubs. But from this round, we will have a prize money system in place, and it will increase at each stage. We have changed the approach to how prize money is distributed… clubs have expressed a desire for arbitration costs to be distributed 50/50

- added Dedyshyn.

According to him, the distribution of prize money has been changed, with 70% going to the home team and 30% to the away team, to compensate for logistics and arbitration expenses.

He also emphasized that the competition regulations abolished extra time after the main time – penalties will be taken immediately, which, according to Dedyshyn, will give "small" clubs a chance to compete with higher-ranked teams. The tournament's prize fund has also been increased by 25%.

In addition, starting from the 1/8 finals, a blind draw will be ensured, which will determine both the home team and the opponents on the field, regardless of the division that one or another club represents.

Match broadcasts will be available on UPL TV, which will be accessible on OTT platforms, as well as YouTube.

Recall

The Ukrainian Association of Football presented a new design for the Ukrainian Cup trophy. The Cup is designed with the idea of Cossacks, and the motto "Honor to oneself, glory to Ukraine" adorns the trophy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9