Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha teach the sports community to save lives

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 9530 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 15967 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 11322 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 12425 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 16712 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 19734 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 30476 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35771 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40205 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28506 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
59%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29953 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21723 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 11251 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 11838 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17304 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 15986 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17305 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 30481 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35778 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40211 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 9552 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21721 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29952 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33952 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 41810 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha teach the sports community to save lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

A first aid training session under the Complex program was held in Poltava for 33 representatives of sports clubs and schools in the region. The event was organized with the support of Favbet Foundation and FAST First Aid and Special Training.

Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha teach the sports community to save lives
Photo: FAST

A first aid training under the Complex program was held in Poltava. It was organized with the support of the Favbet Foundation and FAST First Aid and Special Training. Thirty-three representatives of sports clubs and schools from the region took part. Among them were coaches and students from the Poltava Regional Sports Training Center, Youth Sports School named after O. Butovsky, ZOG Youth Sports School "Kolos," the National Deaflympic Team of Ukraine, the Poltava Regional Organization of the Spartak Sports Society, and FC Vorskla, reports UNN.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

For the athletes, this training was a new experience. They listened to lectures and practiced actions in real scenarios. Respiratory arrest, critical bleeding, and loss of consciousness are situations that can happen anywhere. It is the correct actions in the first minutes that determine whether there is a chance to save a life.

"The ability to save a life must be a basic skill for members of the sports community. This is the knowledge that the organizers strive to provide to every coach and athlete. Poltava became the next step in our work. There is more to come," emphasized the Favbet Foundation.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The classes in Poltava were symbolic, as the sports community once again demonstrated how important the issue of safety is. For young coaches and athletes, this was an opportunity to change their approach to work.

Now in Poltava, there are people who know how to act in a critical moment. And most importantly, there is an understanding that sports and safety must go hand in hand. This is the idea promoted by Favbet Foundation together with the foundation’s president, Andriy Matyukha.

The work of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha will cover all of Ukraine

Poltava is just one of the locations where Complex program training takes place. Favbet Foundation supports the development of this initiative in different regions.

In Rivne, about 20 participants trained at the regional branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. Coaches from "Invasport," the regional Department of Youth and Sports, the School of Higher Sports Mastery, and "Sports for All" joined. They also practiced basic skills that can save lives at the most unexpected moment.

In Vinnytsia, the training brought together 28 representatives of the national shooting team of Ukraine. For athletes and their coaches, various emergency scenarios were simulated. Everyone had the opportunity to feel how important it is not to panic and to know a clear algorithm of actions.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

Athletes from the Chernihiv region also joined the training. Sixty biathlon coaches learned how to act in life-threatening situations and practiced the most important first aid skills.

Hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club were not left aside. Twenty-four players received their first knowledge and practice in providing assistance. For many of them, this was their first experience with such training, and at a young age, these skills lay the foundation of responsibility.

Students of the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College also took part. For them, the classes became a valuable addition to their sports training. In modern sports, the issue of safety stands on the same level as competition results.

Andriy Matyukha on the future of the Complex program

The organizers have set themselves an ambitious goal — to reach about 1,800 participants nationwide by the end of the year.

"We are used to the fact that a coach is the one who shapes character and results. But today, he must also be the first to provide help in a critical moment. Athlete safety is the foundation of sports development. That is why we, together with Fast, helped launch this project," noted Favbet Foundation president Andriy Matyukha.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

Favbet Foundation was established in 2020. From the very beginning, its mission was to create more opportunities for the younger generation to grow. Over several years, the team has invested a lot of effort in supporting sports and educational projects. Today, the Favbet Foundation is not only building infrastructure but also shaping a culture of safety among athletes.

"I am convinced that the future of sports in Ukraine is not only about victories. It is also about responsibility for the lives and health of people who dedicate themselves to training and competitions," emphasized Andriy Matyukha.

Lilia Podolyak

SportsHealth
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
charity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Poltava
Vinnytsia
Rivne