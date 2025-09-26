Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha teach the sports community to save lives

Photo: FAST

A first aid training under the Complex program was held in Poltava. It was organized with the support of the Favbet Foundation and FAST First Aid and Special Training. Thirty-three representatives of sports clubs and schools from the region took part. Among them were coaches and students from the Poltava Regional Sports Training Center, Youth Sports School named after O. Butovsky, ZOG Youth Sports School "Kolos," the National Deaflympic Team of Ukraine, the Poltava Regional Organization of the Spartak Sports Society, and FC Vorskla, reports UNN.

For the athletes, this training was a new experience. They listened to lectures and practiced actions in real scenarios. Respiratory arrest, critical bleeding, and loss of consciousness are situations that can happen anywhere. It is the correct actions in the first minutes that determine whether there is a chance to save a life.

"The ability to save a life must be a basic skill for members of the sports community. This is the knowledge that the organizers strive to provide to every coach and athlete. Poltava became the next step in our work. There is more to come," emphasized the Favbet Foundation.

The classes in Poltava were symbolic, as the sports community once again demonstrated how important the issue of safety is. For young coaches and athletes, this was an opportunity to change their approach to work.

Now in Poltava, there are people who know how to act in a critical moment. And most importantly, there is an understanding that sports and safety must go hand in hand. This is the idea promoted by Favbet Foundation together with the foundation’s president, Andriy Matyukha.

The work of Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha will cover all of Ukraine

Poltava is just one of the locations where Complex program training takes place. Favbet Foundation supports the development of this initiative in different regions.

In Rivne, about 20 participants trained at the regional branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. Coaches from "Invasport," the regional Department of Youth and Sports, the School of Higher Sports Mastery, and "Sports for All" joined. They also practiced basic skills that can save lives at the most unexpected moment.

In Vinnytsia, the training brought together 28 representatives of the national shooting team of Ukraine. For athletes and their coaches, various emergency scenarios were simulated. Everyone had the opportunity to feel how important it is not to panic and to know a clear algorithm of actions.

Athletes from the Chernihiv region also joined the training. Sixty biathlon coaches learned how to act in life-threatening situations and practiced the most important first aid skills.

Hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club were not left aside. Twenty-four players received their first knowledge and practice in providing assistance. For many of them, this was their first experience with such training, and at a young age, these skills lay the foundation of responsibility.

Students of the Ivan Piddubny Olympic College also took part. For them, the classes became a valuable addition to their sports training. In modern sports, the issue of safety stands on the same level as competition results.

Andriy Matyukha on the future of the Complex program

The organizers have set themselves an ambitious goal — to reach about 1,800 participants nationwide by the end of the year.

"We are used to the fact that a coach is the one who shapes character and results. But today, he must also be the first to provide help in a critical moment. Athlete safety is the foundation of sports development. That is why we, together with Fast, helped launch this project," noted Favbet Foundation president Andriy Matyukha.

Favbet Foundation was established in 2020. From the very beginning, its mission was to create more opportunities for the younger generation to grow. Over several years, the team has invested a lot of effort in supporting sports and educational projects. Today, the Favbet Foundation is not only building infrastructure but also shaping a culture of safety among athletes.

"I am convinced that the future of sports in Ukraine is not only about victories. It is also about responsibility for the lives and health of people who dedicate themselves to training and competitions," emphasized Andriy Matyukha.