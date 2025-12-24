$42.100.05
Fox News

30,000 dollars for development in Lutsk: court applied a preventive measure to a regional council deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) applied a preventive measure to Anatoliy Vitiv, a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, in the form of a 10 million hryvnia bail. He is suspected of receiving an undue benefit of 30,000 dollars along with a city council deputy.

30,000 dollars for development in Lutsk: court applied a preventive measure to a regional council deputy

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) applied a preventive measure to Anatoliy Vitiv, a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, who was exposed along with a city council deputy for receiving undue benefits, in the form of a bail of 10 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO press service.

On December 24, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAPO prosecutor, applied a preventive measure to a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, who was exposed along with a city council deputy for receiving undue benefits (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

The court partially granted the request and applied a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of bail in the amount of 10 million hryvnias.

The suspect was also assigned the following procedural duties:

  • to appear before the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, and court upon every request;
    • to notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any change in his place of residence;
      • not to leave the Volyn region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;
        • to refrain from communicating with a defined circle of persons;
          • to surrender all his passports for traveling abroad, as well as other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for storage to the relevant state authorities;
            • to wear an electronic monitoring device.

              Recall

              The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion of receiving undue benefits to two deputies of the regional and city councils in the Volyn region, who, for 30 thousand dollars, were supposed to make decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

