Man near Lutsk opened fire: damaged solar panels and aimed at police officers
In the village of Zavitne, Lutsk district, an intoxicated man damaged a camera and solar panels, and then shot at police officers. The assailant was detained, and a shotgun and an F1 grenade were seized.
In a village near Lutsk, a drunken man started a shooting, damaging a surveillance camera and solar panels. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, he fired shots in their direction. As reported by the police of Volyn Oblast, the perpetrator was detained, and a shotgun and a grenade with a fuse were seized from him, UNN reports.
Details
Around 4 PM yesterday, the police received a report from a resident of the village of Zavitne, Lutsk district. She reported that a fellow villager, being intoxicated, started a shooting in the settlement. As a result, he damaged a surveillance camera and solar panels at the applicant's home.
Law enforcement officers tried to stop the offender, but he fired several shots in their direction; there were no casualties.
Police detained the perpetrator, a 57-year-old man, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
The shotgun was seized, and in addition, an F1 grenade with a fuse was found on the offender. Everything was sent for necessary examinations.
Based on this fact, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Art. 296 (Hooliganism), 263 (Illegal handling of weapons), 348 (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The issue of announcing suspicion to the perpetrator and choosing a pre-trial restraint for him is being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
