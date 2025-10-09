$41.400.09
Advertisement
Man stabbed a police officer in Rivne region: he was detained with shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

In Rivne region, a man stabbed a police officer during an arrest, receiving a gunshot wound in return. The assailant, who had previously been prosecuted, was notified of suspicion.

Man stabbed a police officer in Rivne region: he was detained with shooting

In Rivne Oblast, a man stabbed a police officer during an arrest; he has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne Oblast Prosecutor's Office and Police.

Details

According to law enforcement, on October 8, at about 11:50 PM, a resident of Varash reported to the police that an unknown person was threatening him with a knife in the yard near his house.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found a man who matched the description: he turned out to be a 36-year-old local resident. During the conversation, he behaved aggressively, did not comply with the lawful demands of law enforcement officers, and then began to threaten them with a knife.

The police tried to calm down the troublemaker, who showed signs of intoxication, and used tear gas, but the offender continued his aggressive behavior. Despite the police officers' warning about the possibility of using weapons, the man inflicted two knife wounds to the head and back of a 31-year-old police sergeant.

As reported by the police, a 37-year-old inspector fired two shots from his service firearm into the attacker's leg. The police officer, with a stab wound to the head and shoulder, was hospitalized by medics.

The assailant was diagnosed with a through gunshot wound and a broken leg: he is in a special ward under guard.

It was established that the suspect had previously been prosecuted for inflicting grievous bodily harm and was on probation.

The 36-year-old resident of Varash was notified by investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 345 (intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties) and Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for him is being decided.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast