Mass brawl occurred at night at a gas station in Volyn, a police officer was hit on the head, there are detainees - police

In the Volyn region, during curfew hours at night, a mass brawl occurred at a gas station in Kamin-Kashyrskyi, one of the participants hit a police officer on the head, and there are detainees, the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district police department reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"During the curfew, a mass brawl involving 10-15 people occurred at the WOG gas station in Kamin-Kashyrskyi," the police reported.

During the establishment of the circumstances of the incident, as stated, "one of the participants in the conflict inflicted bodily harm on a police officer - hitting him on the head with a metal object." The injured law enforcement officer was performing his official duties at the time of the attack.

Following this incident, a 24-year-old resident of Kamin-Kashyrskyi was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties. The sanction of the article provides for restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to five years.

In addition, as reported, three more residents of Kamin-Kashyrskyi were detained for committing hooligan acts. All participants in the incident were checked for alcohol intoxication, and administrative materials were drawn up under Article 173 (Petty hooliganism) and Article 185 (Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, and all circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

