Mass brawl occurred at night at a gas station in Volyn, a police officer was hit on the head, there are detainees - police

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18214 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 9324 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17978 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20722 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38573 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26774 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105625 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77187 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157921 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87870 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30828 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 10172 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 26477 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32275 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28323 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 18253 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105665 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157956 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148833 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172541 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5696 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28595 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32540 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 83117 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103201 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Mass brawl occurred at night at a gas station in Volyn, a police officer was hit on the head, there are detainees - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10518 views

In Kamin-Kashyrskyi, a mass brawl occurred during curfew, as a result of which a police officer sustained bodily injuries. A 24-year-old local resident has been detained, and three other individuals have been brought to administrative responsibility.

Mass brawl occurred at night at a gas station in Volyn, a police officer was hit on the head, there are detainees - police

In the Volyn region, during curfew hours at night, a mass brawl occurred at a gas station in Kamin-Kashyrskyi, one of the participants hit a police officer on the head, and there are detainees, the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district police department reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"During the curfew, a mass brawl involving 10-15 people occurred at the WOG gas station in Kamin-Kashyrskyi," the police reported.

During the establishment of the circumstances of the incident, as stated, "one of the participants in the conflict inflicted bodily harm on a police officer - hitting him on the head with a metal object." The injured law enforcement officer was performing his official duties at the time of the attack.

Following this incident, a 24-year-old resident of Kamin-Kashyrskyi was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties. The sanction of the article provides for restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to five years.

In addition, as reported, three more residents of Kamin-Kashyrskyi were detained for committing hooligan acts. All participants in the incident were checked for alcohol intoxication, and administrative materials were drawn up under Article 173 (Petty hooliganism) and Article 185 (Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a police officer) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, and all circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

In Cherkasy region, a woman stabbed a man with a skewer during a fight19.07.25, 19:48 • 7376 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast