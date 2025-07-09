$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, a BMW driver, who was wanted by the TCC, bit a police officer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, patrol officers detained a BMW driver who ran a red light and had a covered license plate. The man, who was wanted by the TCC, resisted and bit a police officer.

In Kyiv, a BMW driver, who was wanted by the TCC, bit a police officer

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, patrol officers detained a BMW driver who ran a red light and had a covered license plate. As it turned out, the man is wanted by the TCC for violating military duty. During the arrest, he resisted and bit a police officer.

This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

On June 25, while patrolling the Darnytskyi district, inspectors stopped a BMW car whose driver had run a red light and had a covered license plate. After checking the driver's information against databases, we found that he was wanted by the TCC and SP under Article 210 (Violation by conscripts or draftees of legislation on military duty and military service) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

- the law enforcement officers' post states.

They, as indicated, informed the man about this, after which he "began to use obscene language and behave aggressively." During the arrest, he "resisted and bit a police officer."

Eventually, the offender was detained using physical force. The inspectors drew up relevant administrative materials against the man, including:

  • detention report;
    • protocol under Art. 185 (Malicious disobedience to a lawful demand of a police officer) of the Code of Administrative Offenses;
      • issued a resolution under Part 1 of Art. 121-3 (Driving a vehicle with a covered license plate) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

        We delivered the detainee to the Darnytskyi RTCC

        - added law enforcement officers.

        In Kyiv, a man stabbed a soldier: the attacker faces up to 8 years in prison15.04.25, 16:31 • 8350 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

