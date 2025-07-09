In Kyiv, a BMW driver, who was wanted by the TCC, bit a police officer

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, patrol officers detained a BMW driver who ran a red light and had a covered license plate. As it turned out, the man is wanted by the TCC for violating military duty. During the arrest, he resisted and bit a police officer.

This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

On June 25, while patrolling the Darnytskyi district, inspectors stopped a BMW car whose driver had run a red light and had a covered license plate. After checking the driver's information against databases, we found that he was wanted by the TCC and SP under Article 210 (Violation by conscripts or draftees of legislation on military duty and military service) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. - the law enforcement officers' post states.

They, as indicated, informed the man about this, after which he "began to use obscene language and behave aggressively." During the arrest, he "resisted and bit a police officer."

Eventually, the offender was detained using physical force. The inspectors drew up relevant administrative materials against the man, including:

detention report;

protocol under Art. 185 (Malicious disobedience to a lawful demand of a police officer) of the Code of Administrative Offenses;

issued a resolution under Part 1 of Art. 121-3 (Driving a vehicle with a covered license plate) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

We delivered the detainee to the Darnytskyi RTCC - added law enforcement officers.

