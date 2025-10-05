Shooting near a shopping center in Vinnytsia, there is a victim

The identity of the person involved in the incident has been established - he was detained in accordance with procedural rules, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Details

A shooting occurred in Vinnytsia on October 5 at about 4:10 PM. According to the police, the incident took place near a shopping center in Vinnytsia on Pavla Korneliuka Lane - shots were heard there. Currently, police officers have identified the person involved and detained him in accordance with procedural rules.

Context

According to the investigation materials, the cause of the shooting was a conflict between a 31-year-old local resident and a 21-year-old victim.

During the incident, the man shot the young man in the face with a pistol, presumably a pneumatic one. Investigators are now working with the offender.

The victim is being examined by medics. The pistol is being seized. - the police write.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Hooliganism) and investigative actions are being carried out.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Lviv at the end of September, an incident involving the use of weapons also occurred. A 22-year-old man opened fire with a traumatic weapon on Svobody Avenue. He and three other participants in the fight were brought to administrative responsibility for hooliganism.