Visitors stuck on extreme Power Tower ride in Odesa

12:22 PM • 6348 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
10:18 AM • 15987 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 24083 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31897 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 39764 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 56044 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 49651 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 50953 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 69446 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 122305 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Popular news
Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holdsNovember 9, 04:04 AM • 15100 views
Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the USNovember 9, 04:29 AM • 6220 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the logistics of the occupiers between Crimea and Kherson regionPhotoVideoNovember 9, 05:01 AM • 7362 views
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhotoNovember 9, 05:27 AM • 19257 views
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per dayNovember 9, 06:21 AM • 17458 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31914 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 122312 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 157070 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 110067 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 87631 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 21968 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 53950 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 120513 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 58862 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 67229 views
Visitors stuck on extreme Power Tower ride in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

In Odesa, people got stuck on one of Ukraine's highest rides, the Power Tower. This is not the first incident involving this ride, which is 60 meters high.

Visitors stuck on extreme Power Tower ride in Odesa

People got stuck on the "attraction-tower" in Odesa, which is one of the highest in Ukraine. The incident may be related to power outages, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

In Odesa, visitors to "Luna Park" got stuck on the extreme attraction Power Tower, which is one of the highest of its kind in Ukraine. The cause of the incident as of 3:30 PM is unknown.

Reference

This is not the first incident with the Power Tower attraction. On March 5, 2023, people got stuck at a height of several tens of meters. The total height of the Power Tower attraction is 60 meters.

Recall

Several years ago, the "Ferris Wheel" attraction in the central park in Lutsk stopped while people were riding it; rescuers had to bring down 12 people from a height, six of whom were children.

Ihor Telezhnikov

