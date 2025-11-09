Visitors stuck on extreme Power Tower ride in Odesa

People got stuck on the "attraction-tower" in Odesa, which is one of the highest in Ukraine. The incident may be related to power outages, local Telegram channels report, according to UNN.

Details

In Odesa, visitors to "Luna Park" got stuck on the extreme attraction Power Tower, which is one of the highest of its kind in Ukraine. The cause of the incident as of 3:30 PM is unknown.

Reference

This is not the first incident with the Power Tower attraction. On March 5, 2023, people got stuck at a height of several tens of meters. The total height of the Power Tower attraction is 60 meters.

Recall

Several years ago, the "Ferris Wheel" attraction in the central park in Lutsk stopped while people were riding it; rescuers had to bring down 12 people from a height, six of whom were children.