08:49 AM • 9604 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21788 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14600 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 14887 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16066 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17701 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21301 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59194 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123786 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56215 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 21784 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59194 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123781 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 63515 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 65934 views
Drones and almost UAH 700,000 for the military: the final MHP Run4Victory charity race took place in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

On September 28, the final stage of the MHP Run4Victory series took place in Vinnytsia, bringing together 1050 participants.

Drones and almost UAH 700,000 for the military: the final MHP Run4Victory charity race took place in Vinnytsia

On September 28, Vinnytsia gathered 1050 participants for the large-scale charity half marathon MHP Run4Victory. Military personnel, veterans, professional athletes, and amateurs took to the start line.

The race in Vinnytsia was the final stage of the all-Ukrainian MHP Run4Victory series from the company MHP and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi". This year, it united five cities under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives". NewRun acted as the sports partner of the event. Enterprises of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP joined the organization.

"This year's MHP Run4Victory race series is a continuation of the initiative launched in 2023 by the strategic partner MHP company and the charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi". This is not just a sporting event, but a symbol of gratitude, strength, and unbreakable unity. We unite efforts to support our military, remembering that they give the most precious thing every day - their lives - for our protection," said Oleksandra Pakholiuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation
Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation

In 2024, races have already taken place in five cities — Ternopil, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Ladyzhyn, and Kyiv, raising over UAH 2.5 million to support local military units. This year's starts in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk, and Vinnytsia helped raise over UAH 5 million to support our defenders and united 7,500 participants.

In particular, in Vinnytsia, UAH 684,496 in registration fees and donations were directed to the needs of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk. During the event, the brigade received two DJI Matrice 4T drones, which will help the unit perform combat missions on the front line.  

"MHP Run4Victory races are not just about sports, but a way to thank the defenders and honor the memory of the fallen. For the team of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP, participation in the races is a logical continuation of daily work. After all, supporting the army is a sustainable choice for us: over 1300 colleagues from Vinnytsia enterprises have joined the defense of the country, and in total, MHP has about 2900 defenders. Every month, employees donate to the Armed Forces, having collected over UAH 21 million for the needs of the army. Every hryvnia, car, bulletproof vest, or thermal imager is a contribution to victory. Together - we are stronger,"emphasized Viktor Koriagin, director of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP. 

Viktor Koriagin, head of the Vinnytsia Hub
Viktor Koriagin, head of the Vinnytsia Hub

"Charity races MHP Run4Victory are an initiative that unites business, government, and the community to support the military, gives motivation to defenders, and strengthens the feeling of unity. This year, over 1000 participants became part of the race, including corporate teams of partners, in particular, enterprises of the Vinnytsia Hub and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm. Over 20 companies joined the initiative - from powerful national players to local businesses. Together we form a strong community united around helping our defenders. We are grateful to our partners for their support - both in the format of partnership and through the personal participation of their teams at the start,"noted Mariana Narozhna, head of the social development group of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation.

Mariana Narozhna, head of the social development group of the
Mariana Narozhna, head of the social development group of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation

Participants could choose a distance according to their abilities: 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km, the inclusive "People Titans" race (500 m), children's starts (100 and 500 m), and an online race. Participation for military personnel, veterans, and children under 12 was free. 

Both amateurs and professional athletes, veterans, military personnel, and participants in rehabilitation programs took to the distance. Participation for military personnel, veterans, people with disabilities, pensioners, and children was free. Among the 370 participants from privileged categories, there were 142 military personnel and 198 children.

Among them is Oleksandr Maftior, a veteran and employee of the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm of MHP, who joined the 2 km distance. During the counteroffensive in the southern direction, he received a severe injury after stepping on an anti-personnel mine. After treatment and prosthetics, he returned to work and actively participates in inclusive sports competitions. 

One of the participants in the 2 km distance was Oleksandr Shumlianskyi, who worked as a forklift driver at the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm before the war. In February 2022, he joined the defense of the country as part of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade. In January 2023, he received a severe injury in Donetsk region and lost his sight. Thanks to rehabilitation and the support of "MHP Poruch", the veteran returned to work, mastered special equipment, and actively engages in sports.

The half-marathon was successfully completed by Oleksandr Posternak — a veteran and employee of the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm of MHP, formerly an artilleryman of the 37th Marine Brigade. He ran his first half-marathon distance in Lutsk, and in Vinnytsia, he continued to test his own strength. Oleksandr dedicated this race to his comrades who continue to defend the country on the front line.

The team "MHP Titans" — a newly formed sitting volleyball club that unites 12 veterans with amputations — took to the "People Titans" distance. Together with coach Serhiy, they proved that strength of spirit and unity can overcome any obstacles.

Among the race participants were representatives of the running club DNF Vinnytsia. Their coach Natalia Batrak, a master of sports of Ukraine and a bronze medalist of the European Cross Country Championship, held open running and physical training sessions for everyone interested before the MHP Run4Victory half-marathon.

"MHP Run4Victory is an event that unites completely different people: experienced runners and those who are starting for the first time, veterans and schoolchildren, families with children and people with disabilities. And this is its greatest strength. Here every step matters. Here you don't just run - you help, inspire, create change. The atmosphere of the event is energizing: people support each other, even if they see each other for the first time. And when you cross the finish line - you understand that you have done something more than overcome the distance. This is an event where the journey is important, not the result. And it is open to everyone,"noted Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun.

Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun
Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun

As part of the military and veteran support program "MHP Poruch", a charity auction was held with unique lots from the 59th Separate Assault Brigade. Among them were a T-shirt with the brigade's symbols, an honorary award of the unit with the motto "To Victory", and a combat ammunition box. The collection was supplemented by a jubilee postage stamp issued for the 10th anniversary of the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation. In addition to the auction, everyone could participate in a win-win lottery with a thousand lots by making a donation to support the brigade.

The race was held with the support of the MHP family of brands, including RYABCHICK, KHO, DONER MARKET, Myasomarket, and partner Morshynska, who took care of feeding the participants and filling the starter packs. Information partners: Vinnytsia.info and "20 Khvylyn" media, Ukrainian online publication Gazeta.ua, the first sports radio Champion.

Lilia Podolyak

