In Lutsk, rescuers helped a child whose hand got stuck in a radiator

In Lutsk, rescuers freed a three-year-old boy whose hand got stuck in a radiator. After a few minutes of fear, the child was safely released. The toddler was not injured – it was just a scare. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Toddler: – Is that all?

Rescuer: – That's all!

This short dialogue, with tears in his eyes, between a three-year-old boy and an emergency worker took place in Lutsk. The toddler put his hand into the heating radiator and could not pull it out on his own.

Rescuers, along with medics, came to help. They calmed the child after a long cry and safely freed the toddler from the trap.

Fortunately, the child is fine!

Parents, be careful: even familiar things at home can become dangerous for curious toddlers - warned the State Emergency Service.

Fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv, 7 people rescued, including 3 children - SES