Fire broke out in a high-rise building in Kyiv, 7 people rescued, including 3 children - SES

The State Emergency Service reported that the apartment caught fire on the sixth floor of a nine-story building in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to information from rescuers.

Details

Thanks to the prompt actions of the State Emergency Service units, 7 people were rescued, including 3 children. Another 10 residents from the upper floors were evacuated to fresh air. During the extinguishing, firefighters found an injured man in the apartment, who was handed over to the paramedics of the "ambulance". – reported the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, the fire was extinguished within an hour – its causes are currently being investigated.

