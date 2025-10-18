In Kyiv, large-scale fire in high-rise building in Pechersk has been extinguished since the evening: footage from the scene

In Kyiv, the liquidation of a fire in a residential building in Pechersk has been ongoing since the evening, the State Emergency Service in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of October 17, at 10:03 PM, a report of a fire on Shota Rustaveli Street was received.

A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the 4th floor of a seven-story building. Firefighting is complicated by the specifics of the building. The fire spread to the upper floors through voids in the building, wooden partitions, and ceilings. Currently, the fire has been localized to an area of 400 square meters. The liquidation is ongoing.

More than 100 rescuers and 29 units of main and special rescue equipment are working at the scene.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Fire in a disused building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district: Kyiv City State Administration provides details