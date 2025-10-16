$41.750.14
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 13309 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 29787 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 40416 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 33655 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 33114 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 26224 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19877 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18260 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 39072 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38949 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Fire in a disused building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district: Kyiv City State Administration provides details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a 2-story disused building. The Kyiv City State Administration states that information about delayed arrival of firefighters and casualties is false.

Fire in a disused building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district: Kyiv City State Administration provides details

In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, a fire is being extinguished in a 2-story disused building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

It is noted that the information regarding the alleged delay in the arrival of firefighters and the presence of casualties is not true.

Emergency rescue services arrived at the scene in 11 minutes, no information about casualties was received

- the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that no calls to 103 related to the fire were received.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of October 10, after a Russian shelling, a fire broke out in a 17-story building in the Pecherskyi district, destroying several apartments.

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones  attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found.

6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine25.09.25, 08:27 • 60039 views

