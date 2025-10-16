Fire in a disused building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district: Kyiv City State Administration provides details
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a 2-story disused building. The Kyiv City State Administration states that information about delayed arrival of firefighters and casualties is false.
In Kyiv's Podilskyi district, a fire is being extinguished in a 2-story disused building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration.
Details
It is noted that the information regarding the alleged delay in the arrival of firefighters and the presence of casualties is not true.
Emergency rescue services arrived at the scene in 11 minutes, no information about casualties was received
The Kyiv City State Administration added that no calls to 103 related to the fire were received.
Recall
In Kyiv, on the night of October 10, after a Russian shelling, a fire broke out in a 17-story building in the Pecherskyi district, destroying several apartments.
Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found.
