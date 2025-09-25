6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine

A 6-year-old boy started a fire in a hypermarket in Kyiv, and the parents of the minor were held accountable, the Kyiv police reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred recently in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

"While the parents were choosing goods and left their minor son unattended, he approached the counter with lighters and took one of them, after which he set fire to a cardboard box with a chair," the police said.

According to the report, the fire instantly engulfed several more shelves with goods. "As a result of the fire, the store suffered damages amounting to more than UAH 30,000," the report says.

"Law enforcement officers conducted a preventive conversation with the child and drew up administrative materials against his parents, who face a fine," the police noted.

