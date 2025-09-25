$41.380.00
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 26461 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 42041 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 40313 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 39623 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 37287 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 59310 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22773 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51126 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19295 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
Publications
Exclusives
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12143 views

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a 6-year-old boy, left unsupervised, set fire to a cardboard box in a hypermarket. The store suffered damages of over UAH 30,000, and the parents face a fine.

6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine

A 6-year-old boy started a fire in a hypermarket in Kyiv, and the parents of the minor were held accountable, the Kyiv police reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred recently in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

"While the parents were choosing goods and left their minor son unattended, he approached the counter with lighters and took one of them, after which he set fire to a cardboard box with a chair," the police said.

According to the report, the fire instantly engulfed several more shelves with goods. "As a result of the fire, the store suffered damages amounting to more than UAH 30,000," the report says.

"Law enforcement officers conducted a preventive conversation with the child and drew up administrative materials against his parents, who face a fine," the police noted.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv