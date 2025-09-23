Large-scale fire breaks out in Otradny, Kyiv: what is known

A non-residential building is on fire in Vidradny, the capital. SES rescuers are already working at the scene, the SES press service reported, according to UNN.

The network reports a large fire in Vidradny, Kyiv.

"Our people are already working, a non-residential building is on fire, I am clarifying the information," said the spokesman for the SES press service.

Later, the SES reported that the fire occurred in a non-residential warehouse building, and the fire has already been localized to an area of 100 square meters. Preliminary, there are no casualties.

