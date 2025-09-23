Kyiv city center at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence: video

Kyiv's city center today at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence, following the announced order of the capital's authorities to begin blocking Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence, reported on Tuesday the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.

Today at 9:00, the center of the capital stopped for a minute of silence. A minute of silence in memory of all those killed by Russia. Thank you to the drivers, passers-by, and activists who joined in