Kyiv city center at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence: video

05:00 AM • 11426 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 12092 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 17195 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 32808 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 36506 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 38317 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
September 22, 11:25 AM • 56790 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 66763 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62288 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30067 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hit
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territories
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv Oblast
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 million
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 11:25 AM • 56790 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
New York City
United Kingdom
Kazakhstan
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News

Kyiv city center at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

Today at 9:00 AM, the capital's center paused for a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Russian aggression. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration thanked drivers, passers-by, and the NGO "Vshanuy" for their participation.

Kyiv city center at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence: video

Kyiv's city center today at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence, following the announced order of the capital's authorities to begin blocking Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence, reported on Tuesday the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.

Today at 9:00, the center of the capital stopped for a minute of silence. A minute of silence in memory of all those killed by Russia. Thank you to the drivers, passers-by, and activists who joined in

- wrote the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tkachenko.

He also expressed gratitude to the NGO "Vshanuy" for its proactive stance in promoting the national minute of silence.

"Every day at 9:00. Stop and honor!" - emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko22.09.25, 15:08 • 3722 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Oleksandr Tkachuk