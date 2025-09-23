Kyiv city center at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence: video
Kyiv • UNN
Today at 9:00 AM, the capital's center paused for a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Russian aggression. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration thanked drivers, passers-by, and the NGO "Vshanuy" for their participation.
Kyiv's city center today at 9 o'clock stopped for a minute of silence, following the announced order of the capital's authorities to begin blocking Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence, reported on Tuesday the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.
Today at 9:00, the center of the capital stopped for a minute of silence. A minute of silence in memory of all those killed by Russia. Thank you to the drivers, passers-by, and activists who joined in
He also expressed gratitude to the NGO "Vshanuy" for its proactive stance in promoting the national minute of silence.
"Every day at 9:00. Stop and honor!" - emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
