In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
11:53 AM • 1332 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
11:25 AM • 8084 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 23944 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
07:19 AM • 27666 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 20462 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
September 22, 05:30 AM • 32099 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 21818 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
September 21, 12:26 PM • 32537 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47305 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - Bloomberg
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damaged
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
11:25 AM • 8046 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
07:19 AM • 27642 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked daily at 09:00 until the end of the week for the national minute of silence. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, is preparing the corresponding order.

In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko

In Kyiv, by the end of the week, Khreshchatyk will be closed daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence. A corresponding order is being prepared. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

By the end of the week, we will begin closing Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence. I am preparing such an order. Relevant instructions will be given to the patrol police, the Traffic Management Center, the transport department, and units responsible for community communications.

- Tkachenko wrote.

Recall

Since February 19, a minute of silence in honor of fallen defenders and civilians has been held daily at 9:00 AM in the Kyiv metro and ground transport. The initiative is implemented through the public address system and informational materials.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

