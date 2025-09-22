In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko

In Kyiv, by the end of the week, Khreshchatyk will be closed daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence. A corresponding order is being prepared. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

By the end of the week, we will begin closing Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence. I am preparing such an order. Relevant instructions will be given to the patrol police, the Traffic Management Center, the transport department, and units responsible for community communications.