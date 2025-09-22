In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked for the national minute of silence - Tkachenko
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, Khreshchatyk will be blocked daily at 09:00 until the end of the week for the national minute of silence. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, is preparing the corresponding order.
Details
By the end of the week, we will begin closing Khreshchatyk daily at 09:00 for the national minute of silence. I am preparing such an order. Relevant instructions will be given to the patrol police, the Traffic Management Center, the transport department, and units responsible for community communications.
Recall
Since February 19, a minute of silence in honor of fallen defenders and civilians has been held daily at 9:00 AM in the Kyiv metro and ground transport. The initiative is implemented through the public address system and informational materials.