Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity

In the Volyn region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with attack drones on New Year's Eve, leaving 103,000 consumers without electricity, Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Throughout the night, the region was under a massive attack by Shahed-type UAVs. In total, several dozen enemy targets again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn. Some of the Shaheds were shot down - thanks to the air defense forces. At the same time, there were also hits, which caused fires, the extinguishing of which is ongoing. In particular, in Lutsk and Kovel districts. According to "Volynoblenergo", 103,341 subscribers are currently disconnected. - Rudnytskyi reported.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the sites of the hits. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

"As of now, there has been no information about wounded or dead," the head of the OVA said.

