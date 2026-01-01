Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 36048 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 44122 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 22703 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 23880 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 22714 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21730 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24386 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20627 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18171 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16437 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
84%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 10637 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 10326 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 11101 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 35179 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 7536 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 36015 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 29190 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 72743 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 72243 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 65665 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 5022 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 6064 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 29194 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 14903 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 21897 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Enemy UAVs attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn, causing fires in Lutsk and Kovel districts. Over 100,000 subscribers are without power, and there is no information about casualties.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity

In the Volyn region, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure with attack drones on New Year's Eve, leaving 103,000 consumers without electricity, Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn OVA, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Throughout the night, the region was under a massive attack by Shahed-type UAVs. In total, several dozen enemy targets again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn. Some of the Shaheds were shot down - thanks to the air defense forces. At the same time, there were also hits, which caused fires, the extinguishing of which is ongoing. In particular, in Lutsk and Kovel districts. According to "Volynoblenergo", 103,341 subscribers are currently disconnected.

- Rudnytskyi reported.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the sites of the hits. The elimination of the consequences is ongoing.

"As of now, there has been no information about wounded or dead," the head of the OVA said.

Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve01.01.26, 02:38 • 7576 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volyn Oblast
Shahed-136
Lutsk