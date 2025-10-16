MHP Run4Victory 2025: over 5 million hryvnias for the military raised by participants of charity races in five cities

More than 7,500 participants, five cities, and over 5 million hryvnias to support the military – this was the result of this year's MHP Run4Victory 2025 charity race season, reports UNN with reference to the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Details

Ukrainians ran to support those defending the country and to honor the memory of fallen heroes.

The organizers handed over the purchased equipment directly to the military, namely:

- Cherkasy handed over two Autel Evo Max 4N unmanned aerial systems to the 118th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- Kyiv - four "Teslya" ground robotic systems for the "Khartia" Corps;

- Ternopil - eight DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones for the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol;

- Lutsk - ten DJI Mavic 3 Pro drones for the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- Vinnytsia - two DJI Matrice 4T drones for the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakiv Handziuk.

According to the organizers, this year's fundraising amount more than doubled last year's: in 2024, five cities raised over UAH 2.5 million, and this time - over UAH 5 million.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities.

The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes.

Among the priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.