Demanded a bribe of $30,000: a bail of UAH 4.9 million was posted for a Lutsk City Council deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

A preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 4.9 million has been chosen for a deputy of the Lutsk City Council. He was exposed for receiving an illegal benefit of 30 thousand US dollars for facilitating construction.

Demanded a bribe of $30,000: a bail of UAH 4.9 million was posted for a Lutsk City Council deputy

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAP prosecutor, applied a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 4,992,000 to a deputy of the Lutsk City Council, who, together with a city council deputy, was exposed for receiving an undue advantage (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the head of one of the deputy factions of the Volyn Regional Council, in collusion with the head of the same faction in the Lutsk City Council, requested the user of a land plot in Lutsk to provide 30,000 US dollars.

The money was needed for decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building on the plot.

The court imposed the following procedural obligations on the suspect:

  • appear before the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, and court upon every request;
    • notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of a change in his place of residence;
      • not to leave the Lutsk district of the Volyn region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;
        • refrain from communicating with a defined circle of persons;
          • deposit all his passports for traveling abroad, as well as other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for safekeeping with the relevant state authorities;
            • wear an electronic monitoring device.

              Recall

              The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion of receiving an undue advantage to two deputies of the regional and city councils in the Volyn region, who, for 30 thousand dollars, were supposed to make decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

