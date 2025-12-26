Russian "Shaheds" again attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn region, up to 8,000 consumers without electricity

Drones-"shaheds" launched by Russian troops again attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn region, leaving about 8,000 subscribers without electricity, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The day turned out to be restless. Since the morning, air raid alerts have been announced twice in Kamin-Kashyrskyi and Kovel districts and once in Lutsk district. In particular, enemy Shaheds again attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn. There were no injured or dead. Currently, about 8,000 subscribers are without power. - Rudnytskyi wrote.

According to him, "restoration work is ongoing."

Russia attacked ports and railways, damaging a locomotive, elevators, warehouses, a barge, and vessels - Deputy Prime Minister