How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6880 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50681 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74676 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106209 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76352 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117698 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101111 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153531 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110268 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89015 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85580 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117698 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153531 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144173 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176511 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45329 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85580 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134333 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136234 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164479 views
How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47520 views

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

Google has been cooperating with authoritarian governments, including the Kremlin and the Chinese Communist Party, by removing unwanted content from public platforms. The Guardian writes about this , UNN reports. 

Details

It is noted that since 2011, Google has received requests from about 150 countries demanding the removal of information ranging from copyright infringement to political critical materials.

The requesters included democratic states as well as dictatorships, governments under sanctions, and regimes accused of human rights violations, such as the Afghan police under Taliban control.

Russia

Between 2020 and mid-2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia. The leader is Roskomnadzor, nicknamed Roscoe in Google's internal reports.

At the request of Russian censors, the company removed it:

-         Video about corruption among politicians, calling for protests. 

-         Blogger posts criticizing Russian military history and patriotic holidays. 

-         Footage of Ukrainian protesters burning the Russian flag. 

-         Tips for tactical voting from Alexei Navalny in 2021. 

Russian officials also tried to hide information about themselves, but Google does not specify whether it has satisfied these requests.

China

Chinese authorities demanded the removal of 412 videos, most of which exposed corruption among top officials. Google removed more than 200 of them. The company also blocked accounts that imitated President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese used such pages to criticize the regime.

Afghanistan and Iran

In 2023, the Afghan police contacted Google 19 times, 180% more than the year before.

After the Taliban returned to power in 2021, they banned any criticism of the government. At the same time, in 2016, Iran requested the removal of four materials due to "bullying," but Google refused.

Experts emphasize that Google has actually gained the power to influence access to information, often without proper control.

The company claims to act in accordance with its policies and always evaluates requests for legitimacy. However, according to Surfshark, out of more than 12,000 requests from the United States since 2011, Google has published details of only 40 cases.

Google blocks more than 200 Russian sanctioned TV channels in its search engine08.01.25, 22:48 • 26180 views

Despite conflicts with the Kremlin, including a fine of 20 decades of rubles for restricting Russian propaganda channels on YouTube, Google continues to receive new requests from Russia.

The days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 were telling. Back then, the Russian authorities tried to remove more than 600 links about Xi Jinping from the Internet, including articles in The Economist, NYT, and BBC. Google did not give in.

The increase in the number of takedown requests demonstrates the growing role of the Internet in public life and the difficulties associated with regulating international content

- summarizes Thomas Stamoulis of Surfshark.

According to the publication, Google declined to comment.

Recall

Google has announced that it will end its cooperation with Russian developers on the Google Play platform on December 26. Russian developers will lose the opportunity to receive income from the sale of applications and subscriptions.

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico11.02.25, 09:04 • 23188 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldTechnologies
google-playGoogle Play
afghanistanAfghanistan
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
youtubeYouTube
iranIran
googleGoogle

