Google blocks more than 200 Russian sanctioned TV channels in its search engine

More than 200 blocked websites with Russian channels have been removed from Google search. This step was the result of an official request from Lithuania. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.lt.

It is noted that the blocking of sites that have been sanctioned by the European Union was the result of an official request from the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LKRTB).

This means that if a user tries to access a blocked site by entering its address in the Google search bar, the site will not appear in the results - LKRTB explained.

The decision was part of the fight against propaganda by Russian TV channels that spread disinformation. According to the commission, this is not the first time Google has cooperated with the company. Previously, the company removed websites at the request of the LCRTB for copyright infringement.

