Google blocks more than 200 Russian sanctioned TV channels in its search engine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146267 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126710 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110538 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129917 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128610 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94409 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180636 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128610 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142696 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134334 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151533 views
Google blocks more than 200 Russian sanctioned TV channels in its search engine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26184 views

Following an official request from the Lithuanian Broadcasting Commission, Google removed more than 200 blocked websites with Russian channels from its search results. This is part of the fight against disinformation and propaganda by Russian media.

More than 200 blocked websites with Russian channels have been removed from Google search. This step was the result of an official request from Lithuania. This was reported by UNN with reference to LRT.lt.

Details

It is noted that the blocking of sites that have been sanctioned by the European Union was the result of an official request from the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LKRTB).

This means that if a user tries to access a blocked site by entering its address in the Google search bar, the site will not appear in the results

- LKRTB explained.

The decision was part of the fight against propaganda by Russian TV channels that spread disinformation. According to the commission, this is not the first time Google has cooperated with the company. Previously, the company removed websites at the request of the LCRTB for copyright infringement.

Recall

YouTube video hosting traffic in Russia has dropped to 20% of normal. This means the actual blocking of video hosting in Russia

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldMultimedia
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
youtubeYouTube
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising