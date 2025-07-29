Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims

In Kyiv region, the director of a private company embezzled UAH 470,000 intended for modular homes for people who lost their homes due to Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv informed the director of a private company about suspicion of embezzling money from a charitable organization.

It was established that for the money of one of the charitable organizations, the private company was supposed to equip the foundation, septic tanks, and water supply for modular houses in the village of Moshchun. According to the results of expert examinations, the prices for the work performed were partially inflated, and the work itself was not completed in full. - the statement says.

It is indicated that the director of the private company that performed the work entered false data about the scope and cost of construction work into the acts of completed work. According to the conclusions of the expert examinations, the charitable organization suffered losses of almost UAH 470,000 due to these actions.

Subsequently, when the money was transferred to the company's accounts, the suspect transferred UAH 420,000 from the company's account to his own account, оформing it as a refund of assistance he had previously provided. - the prosecutor's office said.

They added that the actions of the director of the private company were qualified under Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of another's property by abusing official position, entering knowingly false data into official documents, and disposing of money for which the actual circumstances indicate their receipt by criminal means. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

