Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
July 28, 05:54 PM • 17064 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 87339 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 61967 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 116740 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 64589 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 59094 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 50420 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44142 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31910 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27707 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
82%
742mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy instructed to prepare draft laws that will give more opportunities to those released from captivityJuly 28, 07:28 PM • 6982 views
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positionsJuly 28, 08:06 PM • 8398 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceled11:21 PM • 6506 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine12:18 AM • 6268 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged01:17 AM • 10137 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 87323 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 90606 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 106400 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 116733 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 333752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 75387 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 130182 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 68721 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 68343 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 63551 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

In Kyiv Oblast, the director of a private company embezzled UAH 470,000 intended for the construction of modular homes in the village of Moshchun. He inflated the cost of works and entered false data into the acts, then transferred part of the funds to his own account.

Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims

In Kyiv region, the director of a private company embezzled UAH 470,000 intended for modular homes for people who lost their homes due to Russia's armed aggression. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv informed the director of a private company about suspicion of embezzling money from a charitable organization.

It was established that for the money of one of the charitable organizations, the private company was supposed to equip the foundation, septic tanks, and water supply for modular houses in the village of Moshchun. According to the results of expert examinations, the prices for the work performed were partially inflated, and the work itself was not completed in full.

- the statement says.

It is indicated that the director of the private company that performed the work entered false data about the scope and cost of construction work into the acts of completed work. According to the conclusions of the expert examinations, the charitable organization suffered losses of almost UAH 470,000 due to these actions.

Subsequently, when the money was transferred to the company's accounts, the suspect transferred UAH 420,000 from the company's account to his own account, оформing it as a refund of assistance he had previously provided.

- the prosecutor's office said.

They added that the actions of the director of the private company were qualified under Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of another's property by abusing official position, entering knowingly false data into official documents, and disposing of money for which the actual circumstances indicate their receipt by criminal means. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Recall

In Dnipro, the commander of a military unit was notified of suspicion for covering up a subordinate who embezzled 24 night vision devices. His inaction led to losses to the state of over UAH 3.8 million.

Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicions10.07.25, 20:21 • 7754 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9